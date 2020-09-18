Global  
 

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins second straight MVP award

CBS News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The 25-year-old forward, who also won Defensive Player of the Year, averaged career-highs of 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.
