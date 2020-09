'The OC' Actress Voices Support for Trump, Criticizes 'Far-Left Mob' Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Samaire Armstrong, who starred in the drama series "The O.C.," announced that she will be voting for President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election. The actress also shared her thoughts on "the far-left mob," which she said is bullying Americans into... ๐Ÿ‘“ View full article