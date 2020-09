You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Learn More About The Democratic VP Hopeful With This Kamala Harris Comic Book



Still have a few questions about the life and times of potential Vice President and running mate of Joe Biden? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details. Credit: Buzz60 Duration: 00:50 Published 9 hours ago Larry Sabato discusses Trump's taped Covid confessions



Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia's Center for Politics, discusses the impact of Donald Trump's taped conversations with journalist Bob Woodward on the presidential race. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 11:25 Published 20 hours ago Former Pence Aide Slams Trump Over Pandemic, Endorses Biden



Olivia Troye was a homeland security adviser to US Vice President Mike Pence, and a lead staffer on the White House coronavirus task force. No longer. According to CNN, Troye has joined a growing list.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:34 Published 23 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Biden bungles Dem ticket, refers to 'Harris-Biden administration' in campaign speech Joe Biden really appears to be on the same page as his running mate Kamala Harris, mistakenly referring to plans in a "Harris-Biden administration" just one day...

FOXNews.com 3 days ago





Tweets about this