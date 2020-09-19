Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sandra Day O'Connor: The Supreme Court's first female

CBS News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Former Justice O'Connor told Scott Pelley how her appointment to the country's highest bench had an "incredible ripple effect" for women.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Sandra Day O'Connor Sandra Day O'Connor Former Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States


Scott Pelley Scott Pelley American television journalist, news anchor

Donald Trump's conversations with Bob Woodard

 In taped conversations with a Washington Post journalist, President Trump said he wanted to downplay the severity of the coronavirus. And the recordings reveal..
CBS News

Inside Donald Trump's 18 recorded interviews with Bob Woodward for his book "Rage“

 In taped conversations with a Washington Post journalist, President Trump said he wanted to downplay the severity of the coronavirus. And the recordings reveal..
CBS News

Bob Woodward on President Trump downplaying the coronavirus

 Journalist Bob Woodward tells Scott Pelley he thinks President Trump "did not understand the American public" when the president revealed to Woodward he was..
CBS News

Bob Woodward to discuss Trump book on "60 Minutes"

 In his first interview on Sunday for "60 Minutes," journalist Bob Woodward talks to correspondent Scott Pelley about his taped interviews with President Trump,..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Punjab CM says that 23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Coronavirus so far | Oneindia News [Video]

Punjab CM says that 23 Punjab MLAs have tested positive for Coronavirus so far | Oneindia News

With only two days left for the assembly session to start, Twenty-three MLAs and ministers in Punjab have tested positive for coronavirus till today. Six persons were killed and five others injured in..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published

Tweets about this