Sonia Sotomayor: "Sonia from the Bronx"
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
In her first TV interview, Justice Sotomayor talked about life before her appointment, including the role affirmative action played in her success.
Sonia Sotomayor Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
The Bronx Borough in New York City and county in New York, United States
Late-night talk show duo Desus & MeroComedians and podcasters Desus Nice and The Kid Mero are changing the way late-night talk shows look and sound on their own Showtime program, "Desus & Mero."..
CBS News
Desus Nice & The Kid Mero: Remaking late-night TVThe comedians and podcasters from the Bronx are changing the way late-night talk shows look and sound on their own Showtime program, "Desus & Mero"
CBS News
