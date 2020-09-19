Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Trump administration to ban TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores

CBS News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The Trump administration announced popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat must be removed from U.S. app stores beginning Sunday. President Trump and the Commerce Department have cited concerns over national security and Chinese influence in the U.S. CBSN contributor and senior fellow at the Asia Society Isaac Stone Fish joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Trump Administration To Ban TikTok, WeChat From App Stores Beginning Sunday

Trump Administration To Ban TikTok, WeChat From App Stores Beginning Sunday 00:28

 The Commerce Department on Friday issued an order banning any transactions on TikTok and WeChat in the U.S., saying the Chinese-owned apps create "unacceptable risks to our national security."

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Big turnout on day one of early voting [Video]

Big turnout on day one of early voting

[NFA] Voters in Minnesota, Virginia, South Dakota and Wyoming began casting in-person ballots on Friday. In Virginia, elections officials in Fairfax and Arlington counties reported heavy turnout, with lines out the door. This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:03Published
'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera [Video]

'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said, "She was an amazing woman."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:51Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death is a terrible opportunity for Trump

 Sometimes it felt like she was America’s last hope. Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court judge since 1993, achieved celebrity status during Trump’s four years...
WorldNews

Trump's Supreme Court Nominees List: Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and More

 The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg focuses attention to a list of potential court nominees that President Trump updated last week.
NYTimes.com

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok and WeChat apps won't be available for download starting Sunday

 Popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat will be banned from mobile app stores starting Sunday, as part of the Trump administration's push to get TikTok sold..
CBS News

US bans WeChat, TikTok from app stores, threatens shutdowns

 The U.S. Commerce Department said Friday it will ban Chinese-owned TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores on Sunday and will bar the apps from accessing..
New Zealand Herald
TikTok And WeChat To Be Banned [Video]

TikTok And WeChat To Be Banned

TikTok And WeChat To Be Banned

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published

Teachers on TikTok are showing what it takes this school year

 Teachers are posting videos of the extraordinary energy required keep young learners engaged and amused.
NYTimes.com

United States Department of Commerce United States Department of Commerce United States federal government executive department

TikTok CEO asks Instagram, Facebook to help fight TikTok ban

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

TikTok’s interim CEO, Vanessa Pappas, is asking Facebook and Instagram to “publicly join our challenge and..
The Verge
Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday [Video]

Trump to block TikTok, WeChat downloads Sunday

The Trump administration will ban WeChat and video-sharing app TikTok from U.S. app stores starting Sunday night, a move that will block Americans from downloading the Chinese-owned platforms over concerns they pose a national security threat. Fred Katayama reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:12Published

Trump’s TikTok ban is a gross abuse of power

 Photo by Alex Wong / Getty Images

Update: This piece was originally published on August 11th and has been updated to reflect the official commerce..
The Verge

Asia Society Asia Society non-profit organization based in New York, New York

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Government plans Tiktok, WeChat ban from app stores [Video]

Government plans Tiktok, WeChat ban from app stores

Like other apps, TikTok and WeChat collect information on users' location, messaging and video viewing to target advertising. The administration is concerned that the Chinese-based apps might turn that..

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 01:48Published
'I Am Upset': College Students Unhappy With US Restrictions On TikTok [Video]

'I Am Upset': College Students Unhappy With US Restrictions On TikTok

Students at Emerson College are worried about restrictions put on the app on Friday by the Trump Administration.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:15Published
TikTok Will Be Banned This Weekend [Video]

TikTok Will Be Banned This Weekend

The decision to restrict access to the app came down from the trump administration which claims Tiktok might be forced to hand over user data to the Chinese government at some point because it is..

Credit: KIMTPublished

Related news from verified sources

Trump Says TikTok and Oracle Are ‘Close to a Deal’

Trump Says TikTok and Oracle Are ‘Close to a Deal’ President Trump on Tuesday said TikTok’s parent company, Beijing-based Bytedance, and Oracle are “close to a deal” that would have the popular video...
The Wrap Also reported by •The Next WebRTTNewsWorldNewsNewsyThe VergeNewsmax

TikTok says no to Microsoft, but what about Oracle?

 In a brief statement issued late last night, Microsoft revealed that it was out of the running to buy TikTok’s US operations. US President Donald Trump claims...
betanews Also reported by •The Verge

President Trump to Ban TikTok and WeChat from App Stores by Sunday

 President Trump's a big step closer to going through with his threat to cancel TikTok, but another Chinese-owned app -- WeChat -- is being dealt a more...
TMZ.com Also reported by •The VergeNewsmaxNews24FXstreet.com

Tweets about this

itsCWsprincess

Itschriss.princess RT @verge: Trump’s TikTok ban is a gross abuse of power https://t.co/DnbKVxaPpx https://t.co/jy2HW9mz3e 1 minute ago