Trump administration to ban TikTok and WeChat from U.S. app stores
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The Trump administration announced popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat must be removed from U.S. app stores beginning Sunday. President Trump and the Commerce Department have cited concerns over national security and Chinese influence in the U.S. CBSN contributor and senior fellow at the Asia Society Isaac Stone Fish joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss.
