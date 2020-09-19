Trump Administration Announces $13 Billion In Additional Aid To Puerto Rico

[NFA] The White House on Friday announced nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help it recover from a hurricane that ravaged the island three years ago, leading President Trump's critics to question his timing as he looks to woo Hispanic voters ahead of the November 3rd election. Lisa Bernhard...
The Trump administration announced Wednesday a ban on evictions through the end of the year. In an unusual move, the CDC said it's using its authority to protect public health and contain the spread of..