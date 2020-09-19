Global  
 

Trump Administration Announces $13 Billion In Additional Aid To Puerto Rico

cbs4.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The Trump administration on Friday announced $13 billion in additional aid to Puerto Rico to help with rebuilding in the aftermath of 2017's Hurricane Maria.
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm

WH announces aid to Puerto Rico for 2017 storm 01:42

 [NFA] The White House on Friday announced nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help it recover from a hurricane that ravaged the island three years ago, leading President Trump's critics to question his timing as he looks to woo Hispanic voters ahead of the November 3rd election. Lisa Bernhard...

