Lawmakers mourn the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87.
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Hundreds pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside Supreme CourtWell-wishers left flowers and signs and broke into songs.
CBS News
Women’s rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies aged 87
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published
Biden says election winner should name Ruth Bader Ginsburg's successorDemocratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the winner of the November election should name the successor to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who..
CBS News
