Lawmakers mourn the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Women’s rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies aged 87



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at her home inWashington aged 87, setting off a likely intense debate over the appointmentof her replacement. A diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion whobecame the court’s second female justice, Ms Ginsburg died of complicationsfrom metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. Her death little more thansix weeks before Election Day is expected to spark a heated battle overwhether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senateshould confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until theoutcome of his race against Democrat Joe Biden is known.

