Lawmakers mourn the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS News Saturday, 19 September 2020
Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: 'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera 00:51

 President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said, "She was an amazing woman."

Hundreds pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg outside Supreme Court

 Well-wishers left flowers and signs and broke into songs.
CBS News
Women’s rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies aged 87 [Video]

Women’s rights champion Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies aged 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died on Friday at her home inWashington aged 87, setting off a likely intense debate over the appointmentof her replacement. A diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion whobecame the court’s second female justice, Ms Ginsburg died of complicationsfrom metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said. Her death little more thansix weeks before Election Day is expected to spark a heated battle overwhether President Donald Trump should nominate, and the Republican-led Senateshould confirm, her replacement, or if the seat should remain vacant until theoutcome of his race against Democrat Joe Biden is known.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:00Published

Biden says election winner should name Ruth Bader Ginsburg's successor

 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said the winner of the November election should name the successor to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who..
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87 [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies at 87

Supreme Court Justice passes away at age 87.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 03:28Published
Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat [Video]

Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that "there is no doubt" that the next U.S. Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the winner of the upcoming election.

Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15Published
Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Brings Outpouring of Grief, Praise [Video]

Death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Brings Outpouring of Grief, Praise

Across the nation and in the Bay Area, political leaders were quick to express praise and admiration for Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Team coverage from CBS News and KPIX 5. (9-18-20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 06:03Published

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87: Revisit the Supreme Court Justice's Legacy in Photos

 The country is in mourning following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. On Friday, Sept. 18, the 87-year-old died following complications...
E! Online

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern reacts to death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg Jacinda Ardern has reacted to the death of feminist icon and US Supreme Court Justice, Ruth Bader Ginsburg.In a post to Facebook she said: "Today is Women's...
New Zealand Herald

Graham praises Ruth Bader Ginsburg as a 'trailblazer' who 'served with honor and distinction'

 Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham has paid tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday at 87, as a “trailblazer” who...
FOXNews.com

