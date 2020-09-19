Flashback: Biden promised to release a list of Black women he could nominate to SCOTUS
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden promised in February to nominate a Black woman to the Supreme Court and said in June that his team is compiling a list of qualified Black women for the job.
