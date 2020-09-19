|
RBG's iconic quotes on law, love and the fight for equality
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
"The Notorious RBG" left behind words of wisdom, love and strength to ensure that her legacy of fighting for justice will continue well beyond her life.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
'May her memory be a revolution': Supporters say Rosh Hashanah brings special meaning to Ginsburg's deathThe world learned of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death as Rosh Hashanah began. Some say that is connected to righteousness in the Jewish faith.
USATODAY.com
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and work propelled women's equality front and centerGinsburg's successes we take for granted now. But she was the one who brought to the Supreme Court the perspective of women's rights.
USATODAY.com
'Ginsburg was an amazing woman' - TrumpPresident Trump said the justice 'lived an amazing life" while rival Joe Biden praised her legal legacy.
BBC News
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:27Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this