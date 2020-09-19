Global  
 

RBG's iconic quotes on law, love and the fight for equality

CBS News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
"The Notorious RBG" left behind words of wisdom, love and strength to ensure that her legacy of fighting for justice will continue well beyond her life.
'May her memory be a revolution': Supporters say Rosh Hashanah brings special meaning to Ginsburg's death

 The world learned of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death as Rosh Hashanah began. Some say that is connected to righteousness in the Jewish faith.
 
Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and work propelled women's equality front and center

 Ginsburg's successes we take for granted now. But she was the one who brought to the Supreme Court the perspective of women's rights.
'Ginsburg was an amazing woman' - Trump

 President Trump said the justice 'lived an amazing life" while rival Joe Biden praised her legal legacy.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

[NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Trump Calls Late Justice Ginsburg 'an Amazing Woman'

 President Donald Trump says the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was "an amazing woman" who led an "amazing life."
