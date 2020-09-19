Global  
 

'May her memory be a revolution': Supporters say Rosh Hashanah brings special meaning to Ginsburg's death

Saturday, 19 September 2020
The world learned of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death as Rosh Hashanah began. Some say that is connected to righteousness in the Jewish faith.
 
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

RBG's iconic quotes on law, love and the fight for equality

 "The Notorious RBG" left behind words of wisdom, love and strength to ensure that her legacy of fighting for justice will continue well beyond her life.
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life and work propelled women's equality front and center

 Ginsburg's successes we take for granted now. But she was the one who brought to the Supreme Court the perspective of women's rights.
USATODAY.com

'Ginsburg was an amazing woman' - Trump

 President Trump said the justice 'lived an amazing life" while rival Joe Biden praised her legal legacy.
BBC News
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

[NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:27Published

Rosh Hashanah Rosh Hashanah Jewish New Year

Rosh Hashana in the Pandemic: Rabbis, Cantors and Video Crews

 The first High Holy Days of the coronavirus era will be celebrated this weekend, as rabbis try to deliver an online version of Judaism’s most sacred..
NYTimes.com

A break with Rosh Hashanah tradition: Shofars are coming outside this Jewish New Year

 With congregants unable to gather at synagogue for the sounding of the shofar this Rosh Hashanah, Jewish groups are bringing the tradition outside.
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus: Israel marks Jewish New Year with second lockdown

 The nationwide measures coincide with the start of Rosh Hashanah, when families traditionally gather.
BBC News

Israelis protest against second virus lockdown

 Shares Hundreds of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv late Thursday against a second nationwide lockdown, the first such move in the world to tackle a renewed spike..
WorldNews

Jews Jews Ancient nation and ethnoreligious group from the Levant

Survey: Young Americans lack basic knowledge about the Holocaust

 A disturbing new survey finds a lack of basic knowledge about the Holocaust among young Americans. Almost half of Americans between the ages of 18 and 39..
CBS News

Coronavirus: Ukraine accuses Belarus over stranded Jewish pilgrims

 Hundreds are stranded at the nations' border as Ukraine's Covid rules block entry to foreigners.
BBC News

Survey: Millennials and Gen Z lack Holocaust knowledge

 63% do not know 6 million Jews were killed during the Holocaust, according to a study.
CBS News

Half of millennials, Gen Z can't name a single concentration camp as Holocaust knowledge wanes in younger Americans, survey finds

 An alarming new survey on Holocaust knowledge also found that almost two-thirds of younger Americans don't know that six millions Jews were killed.
 
USATODAY.com

