Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy On The Challenge Of Replacing Justice Ginsburg Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 14 minutes ago )

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the political battle that comes next to fill her chair on the court. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this