US Supreme Court judge RBG dies



US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was seen as trailblazer for women's rights, has died at 87. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:48 Published 3 hours ago

Stevie Nicks leads tributes to Ruth Bader Ginsburg after her death at 87



Stevie Nicks has led the celebrity tributes to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died at the age of 87. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:37 Published 4 hours ago