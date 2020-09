Franklin Graham ahead of national prayer march: US is 'crumbling,' God is only hope Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 1 week ago )

As he prepares to lead a prayer march in Washington, D.C., next week, evangelist Franklin Graham said the dire problems besetting the country are ones only God can solve, and time is short. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this