Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87; McConnell says Trump nominee will get Senate vote
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Christian and conservative leaders offered prayers for the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon and champion of women’s rights who died Friday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote on Trump's nominee to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court amid reports that she wished “not to be replaced until a new president is installed.”
McConnell's determination to vote on a nominee is a total reversal from his position in 2016, when he blocked President Obama's choice. Business Insider Also reported by •CBC.ca •Belfast Telegraph •Just Jared •Mediaite