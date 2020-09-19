Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87; McConnell says Trump nominee will get Senate vote

Christian Post Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Christian and conservative leaders offered prayers for the family of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a liberal icon and champion of women’s rights who died Friday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the Senate will vote on Trump's nominee to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court amid reports that she wished “not to be replaced until a new president is installed.”
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer 02:23

 Longtime Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday of cancer. She was 87.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Presidential rivals pay tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The US presidential candidates have both paid tribute to the Supreme Court’sveteran judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died following complications withcancer aged 87. She was best known for her liberal..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:02Published
Area Legal Figures React To Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Area Legal Figures React To Death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The president of an area university as well as an area judge spoke Friday following the death of Justice Ginsburg, KDKA's Nicole Ford reports.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:14Published
Colorado political leaders react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Colorado political leaders react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday was met with widespread sorrow and praise for her legacy that went even beyond the court system by Colorado political leaders –..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 07:44Published

Related news from verified sources

Mitch McConnell confirms that Senate will vote on Trump's nominee to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 McConnell's determination to vote on a nominee is a total reversal from his position in 2016, when he blocked President Obama's choice.
Business Insider Also reported by •CBC.caBelfast TelegraphJust JaredMediaite

Could Justice Ginsburg's Seat Be Filled Before The Election?

 In her final statement, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg said she wishes she is not replaced until after the election. NPR talks about how Senate Majority Leader...
NPR

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell pledges to bring Trump’s SCOTUS pick up for a vote

 The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday cast an immediate spotlight on the vacancy on the high court, with Senate Majority Leader Mitch...
Denver Post


Tweets about this