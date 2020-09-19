Nuggets-Lakers Game 2 Preview: Can Denver humble LeBron James and AD the way it did Kawhi Leonard?
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () If there’s hope for the second installment of the series, it’s the light years that the Nuggets jumped between Games 1 and 2 of the Western Conference semis against the Lakers’ unfriendly neighbors, the Los Angeles Clippers.
The Los Angeles Clippers may have been LeBron's biggest obstacle for the Finals this year, but now that Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Patrick Beverly have been knocked out in Game 7 by the Denver Nuggets, everything's coming together for Los Angeles Lakers. Hear Colin explain why the sea is opening...
The Los Angeles Lakers will now face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals after the Clippers gave up a 3-1 series lead to Denver. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will now have to focus on..
