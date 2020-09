Stacy The Resistance RT @politvidchannel: Lindsey Graham in 2016: "I want you to use my words against me. If there's a Republican president in 2016 and a vacanc… 2 seconds ago

Anton Visser RT @vanitaguptaCR: “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year… 3 seconds ago

jim in WEAR A MASK RT @kylegriffin1: Lindsey Graham in March 2016: "I want you to use my words against me. If there's a Republican president in 2016 and a vac… 3 seconds ago

💙 Ngozi Nwajei, MBA 💙 RT @Trace___65roses: @LindseyGrahamSC GRAHAM 2016 “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a v… 4 seconds ago

BostonCubanKid 🏗️🚜🇺🇸🇨🇺🏳️‍🌈🌊 RT @RBReich: "I want you to use my words against me. If there's a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the last year of the… 4 seconds ago

♎️ kat♎️ RT @RiegerReport: LINDSEY GRAHAM on March 10, 2016: “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and… 5 seconds ago

#BIDENHARRIS2020 #Wearthemask 🍊🤡🌊🌊 RT @GregMSr: @stephengrovesjr “I want you to use my words against me. If there’s a Republican president in 2016 and a vacancy occurs in the… 5 seconds ago