How Mitch McConnell Can Quickly Push Through Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

NYTimes.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The rules and partisan breakdown of the Senate make it possible for Republicans to swiftly confirm President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee. Here’s how.
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate 02:05

 CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich talks about the implications Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has on the Supreme Court.

Cash Is Flowing Over Confirmation Battle for Supreme Court Vacancy

 Justice Ginsburg’s death on Friday night plunged Washington into what is certain to be a fierce clash as liberals seek to stop President Trump and the..
NYTimes.com

Trump Supporter Arrested For Child Abuse For Allegedly Striking Girl with Flagpole

 A Donald Trump supporter is facing a felony child abuse charge after attacking a 13-year-old girl with a flagpole. The confrontation went down in Clay County,..
TMZ.com

Donald Trump Vows to Nominate Ruth Bader Ginsburg Replacement

 Donald Trump has thrown down the gauntlet -- less than a day after the death of Ruth Bader Ginsburg -- making it clear he will try and ramrod her replacement..
TMZ.com

Leading Candidates to Fill Supreme Court Vacancy

 President Trump has vowed to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “without delay.” Here is who might fill the seat.
NYTimes.com

What McConnell has said on SCOTUS vacancies in an election year

 "I believe that it is today the American people who are best-positioned to help make this important decision," he said in 2016
CBS News

Ginsburg v. cancer was a 'remarkable fight': RBG battled five bouts of cancer over two decades

 Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg had overcome four bouts with pancreatic, lung and colon cancer dating back two decades.
USATODAY.com

Live Ruth Bader Ginsburg Death Updates and Tracker

 The death of Justice Ginsburg, the second woman appointed to the Supreme Court, has injected new uncertainty into the presidential election and sets off..
NYTimes.com

How the Supreme Court will function with 8 justices ahead of the election

 The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments regarding the Affordable Care Act and the Mueller grand jury this fall.
CBS News

Then and now: What McConnell and others said about Merrick Garland in 2016 vs. after Ginsburg's death

 What Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Lindsey Graham have said about Supreme Court vacancies since 2016.
USATODAY.com

In Ginsburg death, nation loses a titan of the law, trailblazer for women's rights

 Our View: After Ginsburg death, McConnell's bid to slam through a successor is cynical and hypocritical.
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: Republicans vow to vote on Trump pick

 Senate leader Mitch McConnell said he will push ahead within hours of Supreme Court justice's death.
BBC News

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the November 3rd election. The war over who will replace Ginsburg and when that Senate vote will occur is already reshaping the election.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 01:20Published

Trump Presses for New Justice ‘Without Delay’ as Election-Season Battle Looms

 The president is likely to nominate a successor this coming week to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died on Friday, but Senate Republicans are weighing whether..
NYTimes.com

Trump urges GOP to move 'without delay' as he ponders impact of Supreme Court on election

 Trump is considering a woman for his latest Supreme Court nominee, aides said, and expects to make the Supreme Court a major campaign issue.
USATODAY.com

Will Republicans Try To Fill Ginsburg's Seat On Supreme Court?

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will move ahead and try to fill Ginsburg's seat on the bench if President Trump puts forth a nominee. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published
'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said, "She was an amazing woman."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away

Justice Ginsburg was the second woman to sit on the Supreme Court. She was a nominee of former President Bill Clinton.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Mitch McConnell Says Trump's Supreme Court Nominee Will Get a Vote in the Senate, Despite His Own Precedent

 Mitch McConnell, the Senate Majority Leader, says that he will hold a vote on President Trump‘s nominee to fill the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg‘s seat on the...
Just Jared Also reported by •News24NYTimes.comBusiness InsiderWashington PostTIMENPRNewsmaxFOXNews.com

Trump to replace Supreme Court successor to Ginsburg 'without delay'

 A fierce political battle was shaping up over the future of the US Supreme Court on Saturday, with President Donald Trump saying he would quickly name a...
The Age Also reported by •News24NYTimes.comMediaiteWashington PostTIMENPR

Trump learns of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death from reporters

 President Trump learned about Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death from reporters following a campaign rally in Bemidji, Minnesota. Mr. Trump said...
CBS News Also reported by •Mediaite

