How Mitch McConnell Can Quickly Push Through Trump’s Supreme Court Nominee

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War



On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the November 3rd election. The war over who will replace Ginsburg and when that Senate vote will occur is already reshaping the election.

