StormyWeather RT @FuctupMike: Barack Obama appointed Merrick Garland right after Justice Antonin Scalia was murdered. Obama, and the democrats didn't ha… 15 seconds ago

Max 🌊 #VOTE BLUE💙💙💙💙 Jacob’s Fight🎗 RT @BillyBaldwin: The 2000 Bush/ Gore election was determined by the Supreme Court. Trump can’t nominate anyone for #SCOTUS who may cast a… 32 seconds ago

DeNovo @realDonaldTrump @GOP Not what GOP & McConnell said last 11 months of presidency in appointing a replacement for Sc… https://t.co/9DuxYWUWMd 57 seconds ago

Nemesis to Nazis RT @MissingMichiga1: All of the effort being put into trying to remind Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham what they said while delaying Oba… 2 minutes ago

BidenHarris 2020 RT @LouCorradi: I don't care WHAT Lindsey Graham said years ago regarding SCOTUS nominations... He's going to fold like a house of cards wh… 6 minutes ago

Retired Army Chief Warrant Officer Four (CW4) @JoeTalkShow @realDonaldTrump How do you feel about what McConnell et al, said when Obama attempted to nominate Gar… https://t.co/mu6V6lBB5S 8 minutes ago