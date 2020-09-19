President Trump Reveals Supreme Court Nominees If He Wins Reelection Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 29 minutes ago )

Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the American people are now waiting for the president to name one of his nominees. President Trump updated his list and it now includes three Republican senators. Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the American people are now waiting for the president to name one of his nominees. President Trump updated his list and it now includes three Republican senators. 👓 View full article

