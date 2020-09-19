Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Reveals Supreme Court Nominees If He Wins Reelection

HNGN Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
President Trump Reveals Supreme Court Nominees If He Wins ReelectionFollowing the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the American people are now waiting for the president to name one of his nominees. President Trump updated his list and it now includes three Republican senators.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War 01:20

 On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the November...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Will Republicans Try To Fill Ginsburg's Seat On Supreme Court? [Video]

Will Republicans Try To Fill Ginsburg's Seat On Supreme Court?

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will move ahead and try to fill Ginsburg's seat on the bench if President Trump puts forth a nominee. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:47Published
Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat [Video]

Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that "there is no doubt" that the next U.S. Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the winner of the upcoming election.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:15Published
'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera [Video]

'She just died?': Trump learns of Ginsburg's death on camera

President Donald Trump, informed by reporters after a rally about the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, said, "She was an amazing woman."

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:51Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump's Supreme Court Nominees List: Tom Cotton, Ted Cruz and More

 The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg focuses attention to a list of potential court nominees that President Trump updated last week.
NYTimes.com

Trump’s Supreme Court Nominees List Gets New Scrutiny

 The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg focuses attention to a list of potential court nominees that President Trump updated last week.
NYTimes.com

The Names on Trump's List Of Potential Supreme Court Nominees

 The president has said that his Supreme Court nominees will come from among a list of names that he first released as a candidate and which has since been...
NPR


Tweets about this