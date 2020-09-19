President Trump Reveals Supreme Court Nominees If He Wins Reelection
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Following the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the American people are now waiting for the president to name one of his nominees. President Trump updated his list and it now includes three Republican senators.
On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the November...