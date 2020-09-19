Global  
 

Shadow of Merrick Garland Hangs Over the Next Supreme Court Fight

NYTimes.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The fight over the confirmation of Judge Garland in 2016 set the tone for an even more brutal battle over who should succeed Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Then and now: What McConnell and others said about Merrick Garland in 2016 vs. after Ginsburg's death

 What Mitch McConnell, Chuck Schumer and Lindsey Graham have said about Supreme Court vacancies since 2016.
USATODAY.com

As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her [Video]

As Trump Sings Ginsburg's Praises, Source Says He's Been 'Salivating' To Replace Her

President Donald Trump praised Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, whose death had been announced earlier that day. In a statement, Trump praised Ginsburg for her deft ability to 'disagree without being disagreeable.' However, Ginsburg's passing has been met with a flurry of congressional speculation about who will be the one to nominate her replacement.

Watch live: Trump holds his first rally since Ginsburg's death

 Mr. Trump tweeted on Saturday that Republicans have an "obligation" to push through a nominee to replace Ginsburg "without delay!"
CBS News

Ginsburg honored as gender equity 'founding mother'

 Tributes are flowing for Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court's second female justice, who died Friday. She leaves a long legal and cultural..
USATODAY.com
GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day [Video]

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in. CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said that a Supreme Court vacancy 'should not be filled until we have a new president.' Senate Republicans only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated.

How to help protect Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat until the election

 The stakes of the 2020 election just got significantly higher. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a fierce advocate for justice and equality, died on...
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies of cancer

US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies of cancer Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the US Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a...
