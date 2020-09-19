Global  
 

Collins: Senate shouldn't vote on SCOTUS nominee before election

CBS News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The Republican senator announced that she does "not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election"
News video: Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War

Ginsburg's Death Thrusts America Into An Unprecedented Culture War 01:20

 On Friday, CNN reported that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died at ate 87. Her death is being mourned around the country. Ginsburg is a trailblazing legend and a lion of liberal jurisprudence. Now, a fierce new political battle is brewing. There are just 45 days left before the...

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day [Video]

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in. CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said that a Supreme Court vacancy 'should not be filled until we have a new president.' Senate Republicans only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated.

Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home [Video]

Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home

Protesters gathered outside the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Saturday, calling on him to delay efforts to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death on Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

What Key Senators Are Saying About Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Replacement

 The political jockeying intensified on Saturday about what the Senate would do to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.
NYTimes.com

Here Are The Senators to Watch in Supreme Court Justice Vote

 Republicans hold a narrow majority in the Senate, meaning they can only afford to lose a few votes in their push to confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader..
NYTimes.com

What is the process of filling a Supreme Court vacancy?

 Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death leaves a vacancy just six weeks ahead of the presidential election.
CBS News

Ginsburg’s Death Further Polarizes Voters Just Weeks Before Election

 Republicans want to push forward. Democrats are seething. A bitterly divided nation gets more so as a Supreme Court nomination fight looms.
NYTimes.com

Watch live: Trump holds his first rally since Ginsburg's death

 Mr. Trump tweeted on Saturday that Republicans have an "obligation" to push through a nominee to replace Ginsburg "without delay!"
CBS News

Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat [Video]

Biden: Next president should fill Ginsburg's seat

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden said on Friday that "there is no doubt" that the next U.S. Supreme Court justice should be chosen by the winner of the upcoming election.

Keller @ Large: Republican Senate Nominee Kevin O'Connor [Video]

Keller @ Large: Republican Senate Nominee Kevin O'Connor

WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller interviews Republican nominee for Senate Kevin O'Connor.

