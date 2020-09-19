Collins: Senate shouldn't vote on SCOTUS nominee before election

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day



It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in. CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said that a Supreme Court vacancy 'should not be filled until we have a new president.' Senate Republicans only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40 Published now