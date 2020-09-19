|
Collins: Senate shouldn't vote on SCOTUS nominee before election
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The Republican senator announced that she does "not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election"
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
What Key Senators Are Saying About Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's ReplacementThe political jockeying intensified on Saturday about what the Senate would do to fill the vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court.
NYTimes.com
Here Are The Senators to Watch in Supreme Court Justice VoteRepublicans hold a narrow majority in the Senate, meaning they can only afford to lose a few votes in their push to confirm a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader..
NYTimes.com
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
What is the process of filling a Supreme Court vacancy?Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death leaves a vacancy just six weeks ahead of the presidential election.
CBS News
Ginsburg’s Death Further Polarizes Voters Just Weeks Before ElectionRepublicans want to push forward. Democrats are seething. A bitterly divided nation gets more so as a Supreme Court nomination fight looms.
NYTimes.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Watch live: Trump holds his first rally since Ginsburg's deathMr. Trump tweeted on Saturday that Republicans have an "obligation" to push through a nominee to replace Ginsburg "without delay!"
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this