'It Only Takes 4': Durbin Hopes Some Republicans Break Ranks To Block A Trump Nominee Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

The Illinois Democrat, who sits on the Senate Judiciary Committee, told NPR's Weekend Edition he hopes some Republicans decline to fill the Ruth Bader Ginsburg vacancy before the election. 👓 View full article

