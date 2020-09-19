Mark Kelly vs Martha McSally: Why Democrats See Hope on Supreme Court Fight

Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump



Law enforcement officials are looking for the person or people who sent a poison-filled package to US President Donald Trump. According to Newser, the package never even made it as far as the White House mailroom. It was flagged at an off-site sorting facility. The package contained ricin. It's a toxic compound made from castor beans that can be fatal if inhaled or ingested. Ricin has appeared in political terror schemes before, in the US and elsewhere.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35 Published on September 19, 0953