|
Mark Kelly vs Martha McSally: Why Democrats See Hope on Supreme Court Fight
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
If Mark Kelly wins a special election, he could end up casting a crucial vote on President Trump’s nominee.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mark Kelly American astronaut and engineer, candidate for the United States Senate
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Trump Supporter Bashes Biden Supporter's Teen Daughter In The Face With Flagpole
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Ricin: Letter containing poison addressed to Trump at White HouseThe FBI and the Secret Service investigate the letter, intercepted before it reached the White House.
BBC News
Poison Pen? Ricin-Filled Mailer Sent To Trump
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:35Published
Turing Award winners endorse Biden, say Trump immigration policy will stifle tech researchTwenty-four winners of the Turing Award are endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden in the upcoming presidential election, The New York Times reported,..
The Verge
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this