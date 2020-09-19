|
Demonstrators protest outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville, Kentucky home
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Demonstrators gather outside Sen. Mitch McConnell's home on Saturday, September 19. McConnell plans to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court seat.
