Demonstrators protest outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville, Kentucky home

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Demonstrators gather outside Sen. Mitch McConnell's home on Saturday, September 19. McConnell plans to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court seat.
 
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home

Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home 00:44

 Protesters gathered outside the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Saturday, calling on him to delay efforts to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death on Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

