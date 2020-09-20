Global  
 

Tropical Storm Beta threatens Gulf Coast

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The Gulf Coast is on watch yet again for another tropical storm. There have been so many storms this season that forecasters are now using the Greek alphabet to name them.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico; Multiple other systems in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico; Multiple other systems in the Atlantic 01:42

 A second tropical system with a Greek alphabet name formed Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally [Video]

Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally

Rescuers on the Gulf Coast used high-water vehicles to reach people cut off byfloodwaters in the aftermath of Hurricane Sally, even as a second round offlooding hit rivers and creeks swollen by the storm’s heavy rains. Acrosssouthern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, homeowners and businesses begancleaning up and officials inspected bridges and highways for safety. Theclean-up begins a day after Sally rolled through with 105 mph winds, a surgeof seawater and 1 to 2 1/2 feet (0.3 to 0.8 metres) of rain in many placesbefore it began to break up.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Hurricane Sally slams Gulf Coast, leaving 2 dead

 Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast with winds topping 100 mph and more than 2 feet of rain. At least two people were killed. Manuel Bojorquez has the..
CBS News

Sally leaves Gulf Coast with severe flooding; at least 2 dead

 Hurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with 100 mph winds, two and a half feet of rain and a surge of..
CBS News

Wildfires and Hurricane Sally: How to Help

 With fires on the West Coast and floods on the Gulf Coast, relief organizations are providing meals and shelter to devastated communities. If you want to give..
NYTimes.com

Tracking the tropics [Video]

Tracking the tropics

Various watches have been issued for parts of the gulf coast in regards to Tropical Storm Beta

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:38Published
Cleaning Up From Hurricane Sally [Video]

Cleaning Up From Hurricane Sally

The remnants of Hurricane Sally are dumping heavy rains in Virginia, raising new concerns about flooding on the Gulf Coast. Parts of Alabama and Florida were devastated when the storm made landfall..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published
Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama: intense wind and severe flooding [Video]

Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama: intense wind and severe flooding

Downgraded to a tropical storm by Wednesday afternoon (September 16), Sally's strong winds battered Alabama and Florida as the center moved over the Panhandle. The hurricane killed at least one..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:26Published

