|
Tropical Storm Beta threatens Gulf Coast
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The Gulf Coast is on watch yet again for another tropical storm. There have been so many storms this season that forecasters are now using the Greek alphabet to name them.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Gulf Coast of the United States Coastline in the United States
Rescuers reach people cut off by Hurricane Sally
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:44Published
Hurricane Sally slams Gulf Coast, leaving 2 deadHurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast with winds topping 100 mph and more than 2 feet of rain. At least two people were killed. Manuel Bojorquez has the..
CBS News
Sally leaves Gulf Coast with severe flooding; at least 2 deadHurricane Sally battered the Gulf Coast of Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Wednesday with 100 mph winds, two and a half feet of rain and a surge of..
CBS News
Wildfires and Hurricane Sally: How to HelpWith fires on the West Coast and floods on the Gulf Coast, relief organizations are providing meals and shelter to devastated communities. If you want to give..
NYTimes.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this