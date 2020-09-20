|
Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President Obama’s pick during an election year. Democrats are pushing back, insisting the vote be held after the November election. Nancy Cordes has more.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
Demonstrators protest outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville, Kentucky homeDemonstrators gather outside Sen. Mitch McConnell's home on Saturday, September 19. McConnell plans to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court seat.
USATODAY.com
Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
Protesters outside McConnell's home use his own words to demand delay in filling Ginsberg's seatProtesters gathered outside Mitch McConnell's home after he said he'd push to quickly fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court
USATODAY.com
What McConnell has said on SCOTUS vacancies in an election year"I believe that it is today the American people who are best-positioned to help make this important decision," he said in 2016
CBS News
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential electionThis Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News
Honoring the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped our nation's legal system. She was known for her dissents in cases involving abortion, civil rights, voting..
CBS News
Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly falseSens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com
‘This Is Why We Wanted This Guy’: Conservatives Push Trump to Fill Court Seat QuicklySocial conservatives and evangelical groups sprang into action after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, encouraging a speedy confirmation and rallying..
NYTimes.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
US Lawyers Silent At Testimony That GOP Congressman Tempted Assange With Pardon
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President Trump contradicts health officials on vaccine distribution timelineAs the nation approaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump continues to insist vaccines will be available for mass distribution by April, contradicting..
CBS News
Trump administration insists UN sanctions on Iran are restored. No, they're not, says United NationsTrump administration declares that UN sanctions eased against Iran as part of a nuclear accord have been reimposed. It is virtually alone in this.
USATODAY.com
TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart DealTikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
TMZ.com
Barack Obama 44th president of the United States
The Republican race to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - States of AmericaThe GOP held up hearings for President Obama's Supreme Court nominee in 2016. But it's a different story for President Trump's nominee in 2020.
USATODAY.com
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:27Published
For McConnell, Ginsburg’s Death Prompts Stark TurnaboutThe majority leader pledged that President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg would receive a Senate vote, despite his 2016 move to block President..
NYTimes.com
McConnell Vows Vote on Ginsburg Replacement as Her Death Reshapes the 2020 RaceDemocrats warn Republicans to follow the precedent they set in 2016, when they refused to consider President Barack Obama’s choice for the court on the grounds..
NYTimes.com
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
AP Top Stories Sept. 19 PHere are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 19th: Court vacancy could roil possible election case; Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on high court pick;..
USATODAY.com
Collins: Senate shouldn't vote on SCOTUS nominee before electionThe Republican senator announced that she does "not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election"
CBS News
GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:40Published
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader GinsburgSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 after battling pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was an icon in the fight for women’s rights..
CBS News
Joe Biden’s Court Vacancy Plan: More Talk of Health Care and the PandemicMr. Biden has spent months assailing President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. With a bitter Supreme Court confirmation battle looming, he will seek to..
NYTimes.com
Nancy Cordes American journalist
Where the presidential race stands 50 days outMonday marks 50 days until election day 2020, but voting has already begun. "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano spoke to CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion,..
CBS News
Biden leads Trump in Arizona as candidates battle for swing stateA new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll reveals Joe Biden is leading President Trump in Arizona by three points. If he were to win, he'd become the first..
CBS News
CBS poll gives Biden slight edge in Arizona, a traditionally red state that Trump carried in 2016In the latest CBS News poll, former Vice President Joe Biden has a 3-point advantage over President Donald Trump in Arizona. CBS News chief congressional..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this