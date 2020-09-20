Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

Global  
 

One News Page

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President Obama’s pick during an election year. Democrats are pushing back, insisting the vote be held after the November election. Nancy Cordes has more.
 Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the Senate will move ahead and try to fill Ginsburg's seat on the bench if President Trump puts forth a nominee. CBS2's Maurice DuBois reports

Demonstrators protest outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville, Kentucky home

 Demonstrators gather outside Sen. Mitch McConnell's home on Saturday, September 19. McConnell plans to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court seat.
 
Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home

Protesters gathered outside the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Saturday, calling on him to delay efforts to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death on Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Protesters outside McConnell's home use his own words to demand delay in filling Ginsberg's seat

 Protesters gathered outside Mitch McConnell's home after he said he'd push to quickly fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court
 "I believe that it is today the American people who are best-positioned to help make this important decision," he said in 2016
Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election

 This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
Honoring the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped our nation's legal system. She was known for her dissents in cases involving abortion, civil rights, voting..
Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly false

 Sens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
'This Is Why We Wanted This Guy': Conservatives Push Trump to Fill Court Seat Quickly

 Social conservatives and evangelical groups sprang into action after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, encouraging a speedy confirmation and rallying..
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20 potential Supreme Court nominees in recent weeks. It will be Trump's third opportunity to appoint a justice to the bench, a move that is sure to thrill Republicans and infuriate Democrats. Trump added several new names to his list earlier this month, including Republican Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas.

US Lawyers Silent At Testimony That GOP Congressman Tempted Assange With Pardon

A lawyer said Friday that in 2017, she witnessed a former GOP congressman dangle a pardon from President Donald Trump before her client, Julian Assange. Jennifer Robinson's testimony was part of Assange's ongoing UK extradition trial. She said the congressman was then US Representative Dana Rohrabacher. Robinson explained that the pardon was in exchange for identifying the source of the leaked DNC documents distributed by WikiLeaks during the 2016 election.

President Trump contradicts health officials on vaccine distribution timeline

 As the nation approaches 200,000 coronavirus deaths, President Trump continues to insist vaccines will be available for mass distribution by April, contradicting..
Trump administration insists UN sanctions on Iran are restored. No, they're not, says United Nations

 Trump administration declares that UN sanctions eased against Iran as part of a nuclear accord have been reimposed. It is virtually alone in this.
TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart Deal

 TikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
The Republican race to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg - States of America

 The GOP held up hearings for President Obama's Supreme Court nominee in 2016. But it's a different story for President Trump's nominee in 2020.
 
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

[NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.

For McConnell, Ginsburg's Death Prompts Stark Turnabout

 The majority leader pledged that President Trump’s nominee to replace Justice Ginsburg would receive a Senate vote, despite his 2016 move to block President..
McConnell Vows Vote on Ginsburg Replacement as Her Death Reshapes the 2020 Race

 Democrats warn Republicans to follow the precedent they set in 2016, when they refused to consider President Barack Obama’s choice for the court on the grounds..
AP Top Stories Sept. 19 P

 Here are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 19th: Court vacancy could roil possible election case; Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on high court pick;..
Collins: Senate shouldn't vote on SCOTUS nominee before election

 The Republican senator announced that she does "not believe that the Senate should vote on the nominee prior to the election"
GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in. CNN reports the top Senate Democrat said that a Supreme Court vacancy 'should not be filled until we have a new president.' Senate Republicans only need 51 votes to confirm a new justice once one is formally nominated.

Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at the age of 87 after battling pancreatic cancer. Ginsburg was an icon in the fight for women’s rights..
Joe Biden's Court Vacancy Plan: More Talk of Health Care and the Pandemic

 Mr. Biden has spent months assailing President Trump’s handling of the coronavirus. With a bitter Supreme Court confirmation battle looming, he will seek to..
Where the presidential race stands 50 days out

 Monday marks 50 days until election day 2020, but voting has already begun. "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano spoke to CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion,..
Biden leads Trump in Arizona as candidates battle for swing state

 A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll reveals Joe Biden is leading President Trump in Arizona by three points. If he were to win, he'd become the first..
CBS poll gives Biden slight edge in Arizona, a traditionally red state that Trump carried in 2016

 In the latest CBS News poll, former Vice President Joe Biden has a 3-point advantage over President Donald Trump in Arizona. CBS News chief congressional..
Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington

Republicans say they will move ahead naming and trying to confirm a replacement on the bench for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, much to the chagrin of Democrats. CBS2's Paula Reid reports.

Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election

Filling RBG's seat is now the focus of the election

Trump Tells GOP: We Are Obligated To Fill SCOTIS Seat

On Saturday, President Donald Trump said that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the Supreme Court. CNN reports that Trump told that GOP must will..

Donald Trump's son: Indian-Americans represent 'best of America'

 Indian-Americans represent the "best of America" and President Donald Trump will never ever let them down, his son Eric has said, underlining that the entire...
Catholic Amy Coney Barrett front-runner as Trump signals Supreme Court nomination plans

 CNA Staff, Sep 19, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- President Donald Trump on Saturday signaled he would soon nominate a potential replacement to the late Supreme Court...
AP FACT CHECK: Trump's virus revisionism; Biden on the hoax

 WASHINGTON (AP) — After months of mass death and sickness, what could possibly count as a success story against the pandemic? President Donald Trump would...
