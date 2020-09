Supreme Court Battle Gearing Up In Washington



Republicans say they will move ahead naming and trying to confirm a replacement on the bench for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, much to the chagrin of Democrats. CBS2's Paula Reid reports. Credit: WLNY CBS NY Duration: 02:26 Published 1 hour ago

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'



The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 3 hours ago