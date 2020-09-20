Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to replace the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Democratic nominee Joe Biden has not announced any potential picks should he be given the opportunity to nominate a Supreme Court justice. Nikole Killion reports.
It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice.
Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer weighed in.
CNN reports the top Senate Democrat...
All indications are that President Trump and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell will move ahead with a Supreme Court nominee. So the first question is: what if they succeed? Wilson Walker reports...
The death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has thrust the Senate into uncharted political terrain, with no recent precedent for a vacancy on the high... New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FOXNews.com •CBS News •CBC.ca •NYTimes.com