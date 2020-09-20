Global  
 

Tropical Storm Beta threatens Gulf Coast

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The Gulf Coast is on watch yet again for another tropical storm. There have been so many storms this season that forecasters are now using the Greek alphabet to name them.
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
 A second tropical system with a Greek alphabet name formed Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

