The Supreme Court Vacancy After Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Death: Live Updates

NYTimes.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
In emotional displays, thousands honored Justice Ginsburg and vowed to protect her legacy. President Trump said the nominee “will be a woman,” and pressed to fill the seat “without delay.”
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Justice Ginsburg's death 'devastating,' KC historian says

Justice Ginsburg's death 'devastating,' KC historian says 02:27

 The news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death hit hard for many people in the metro.

'A leader of all humanity': Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hero, icon, fighter for women and girls across the nation

 For millions of women across the U.S., Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hero, an icon and a champion.
From 2016: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Beder Ginsburg, a towering figure on the Supreme Court, died Friday, September 18 at age 87. In this "Sunday Morning" profile which..
Massive Memorial for Ruth Bader Ginsberg As Elizabeth Warren says, 'I Will Fight'

 The United States Supreme Court is temporarily the backdrop for a stunning memorial to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Flowers, American flags and messages..
Remembering RBG, a woman who lived a life defying expectations

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died Friday at age 87, left a legacy fighting against gender discrimination, and for voting and reproductive..
Ruth Bader Ginsburg remembered across the country in vigils, murals and memorials [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg remembered across the country in vigils, murals and memorials

Vigils, murals and memorials were dedicated to Ruth Bader Ginsburg across the country in the aftermath of her passing at age 87 on Friday, Sept. 18.

Justice Ginsburg, the inspiration behind some UB Law students entering the legal field [Video]

Justice Ginsburg, the inspiration behind some UB Law students entering the legal field

The second woman to sit on the nation's highest court is an inspiration for the next generation of lawyers studying at UB Law School.

Allegheny Co. Judge Kim Clark Reacts To Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death [Video]

Allegheny Co. Judge Kim Clark Reacts To Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Death

Judge Clark released a statement on Saturday about the passing of the late Supreme Court justice.

