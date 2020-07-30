Global  
 

Bill Clinton: "Can't possibly be surprised" by Trump, McConnell stance on SCOTUS

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Clinton said Mr. Trump and McConnell are "for whatever maximizes their power."
