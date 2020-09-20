Global  
 

Donald Trump and Joe Biden fight for Colorado in starkly different ways

Denver Post Sunday, 20 September 2020
Colorado voters have taken a sharp turn away from President Donald Trump -- leaving the state looking like an also-ran among battlegrounds this year. But Trump and Democrat Joe Biden have built big state operations.
