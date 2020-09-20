Global  
 

John Dickerson on the Senate's impending Supreme Court fight

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
"60 Minutes" correspondent on the history of SCOTUS confirmation hearings, and Mitch McConnell's reversal over the principle of voting on high court picks during an election year
Video Credit: Wochit Tech
News video: This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'

This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go' 00:41

 The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20 potential Supreme Court nominees in recent weeks. It will be Trump's third opportunity to appoint a...

