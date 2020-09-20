Global  
 

Filling Ginsburg's seat: What the Senate does next

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes reports on when to expect a vote on the next Supreme Court nominee.
News video: Trump Tells GOP: We Are Obligated To Fill SCOTIS Seat

Trump Tells GOP: We Are Obligated To Fill SCOTIS Seat 00:27

 On Saturday, President Donald Trump said that Republicans have an "obligation" to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat on the Supreme Court. CNN reports that Trump told that GOP must will fill the seat "without delay." Democrats argue the Senate should refrain from confirming a replacement...

Blunt says there's "plenty of time" to confirm Ginsburg's replacement

 Missouri Senator Roy Blunt says the confirmation process for GInsburg's Supreme Court seat "should take as long as it needs to take, but no longer."
CBS News

Trump eyes a female nominee to fill Ginsburg's vacant seat

 CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford reports on Ginsburg's legacy and next steps in the nomination process.
CBS News

Bill Clinton: "Can't possibly be surprised" by Trump, McConnell moving to fill Ginsburg seat

 Former President Bill Clinton reflects on the passing of the Supreme Court justice he appointed 27 years ago, and on Republicans' efforts to quickly name her..
CBS News

Open: This is "Face the Nation," September 20

 Today on "Face the Nation," remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the champion of women's rights whose death has set off a political earthquake..
CBS News

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Where the presidential race stands 50 days out

 Monday marks 50 days until election day 2020, but voting has already begun. "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano spoke to CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion,..
CBS News

Biden leads Trump in Arizona as candidates battle for swing state

 A new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll reveals Joe Biden is leading President Trump in Arizona by three points. If he were to win, he'd become the first..
CBS News

CBS poll gives Biden slight edge in Arizona, a traditionally red state that Trump carried in 2016

 In the latest CBS News poll, former Vice President Joe Biden has a 3-point advantage over President Donald Trump in Arizona. CBS News chief congressional..
CBS News

John Dickerson on the Senate's impending Supreme Court fight

 "60 Minutes" correspondent on the history of SCOTUS confirmation hearings, and Mitch McConnell's reversal over the principle of voting on high court picks during..
CBS News

John Dickerson on SCOTUS fights

 “60 Minutes” correspondent John Dickerson looks at the history of Supreme Court confirmation battles, and at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's..
CBS News

Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soon

 President Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader..
New Zealand Herald

The senators to watch during Supreme Court nomination fight

 The fate of the next Supreme Court nominee, yet unnamed, rests with a narrowly divided Senate with weeks before the presidential election. Here are some of the..
CBS News

Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Political Battle Underway Following Death Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

CBS4's Natalie Brand reports Senate leaders are at odds over whether the seat should be filled before the election.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 01:51Published
GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day [Video]

GOP Vows To Replace RBG Before Election Day

It didn't take long for US congressional leaders to start bickering over which president should nominate the next Supreme Court justice. Following the news of the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
What is the process to fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat [Video]

What is the process to fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that the Senate will vote on a replacement for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg following her death on Friday.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 04:14Published

Ginsburg's Death Could Lead to Conservative Lock on Supreme Court

Ginsburg's Death Could Lead to Conservative Lock on Supreme Court The death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gives President Donald Trump an opportunity to add another conservative to the bench and shift the...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldThe AgeCBS News

Donald Trump orders flags at half-staff to honour late Justice Ginsburg

 US President Donald Trump has ordered that flags across the country be flown at half-staff to honour Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldFOXNews.com

Trump's Supreme Court court pick likely to be Amy Coney Barrett or Barbara Lagoa: reports

 Two names have been emerging from the list of Supreme Court contenders President Trump is said to be considering following the death of Justice Ruth Bader...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •News24

