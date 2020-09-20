|
Filling Ginsburg's seat: What the Senate does next
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
CBS News chief congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes reports on when to expect a vote on the next Supreme Court nominee.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Blunt says there's "plenty of time" to confirm Ginsburg's replacementMissouri Senator Roy Blunt says the confirmation process for GInsburg's Supreme Court seat "should take as long as it needs to take, but no longer."
CBS News
Trump eyes a female nominee to fill Ginsburg's vacant seatCBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford reports on Ginsburg's legacy and next steps in the nomination process.
CBS News
Bill Clinton: "Can't possibly be surprised" by Trump, McConnell moving to fill Ginsburg seatFormer President Bill Clinton reflects on the passing of the Supreme Court justice he appointed 27 years ago, and on Republicans' efforts to quickly name her..
CBS News
Open: This is "Face the Nation," September 20Today on "Face the Nation," remembering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the champion of women's rights whose death has set off a political earthquake..
CBS News
Nancy Cordes American journalist
Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seatSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News
Where the presidential race stands 50 days outMonday marks 50 days until election day 2020, but voting has already begun. "Red and Blue" host Elaine Quijano spoke to CBS News correspondent Nikole Killion,..
CBS News
Biden leads Trump in Arizona as candidates battle for swing stateA new CBS News Battleground Tracker poll reveals Joe Biden is leading President Trump in Arizona by three points. If he were to win, he'd become the first..
CBS News
CBS poll gives Biden slight edge in Arizona, a traditionally red state that Trump carried in 2016In the latest CBS News poll, former Vice President Joe Biden has a 3-point advantage over President Donald Trump in Arizona. CBS News chief congressional..
CBS News
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
John Dickerson on the Senate's impending Supreme Court fight"60 Minutes" correspondent on the history of SCOTUS confirmation hearings, and Mitch McConnell's reversal over the principle of voting on high court picks during..
CBS News
John Dickerson on SCOTUS fights“60 Minutes” correspondent John Dickerson looks at the history of Supreme Court confirmation battles, and at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's..
CBS News
Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soonPresident Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader..
New Zealand Herald
The senators to watch during Supreme Court nomination fightThe fate of the next Supreme Court nominee, yet unnamed, rests with a narrowly divided Senate with weeks before the presidential election. Here are some of the..
CBS News
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this