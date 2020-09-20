|
U.S. approaches grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as the death toll in the U.S. approaches 200,000.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Atlanta Capital of Georgia, United States
Chef Justin Anthony brings a taste of South Africa to AtlantaAtlanta restauranteur Justin Anthony was not a trained chef, but always thought the food from his native South Africa might be a hit in the U.S. He was proven..
CBS News
Papa John's creating new global headquarters in Atlanta, shifting some jobs out of LouisvillePizza giant Papa John's said Atlanta will provide better air access for growing the company and access to a bigger, more diverse talent pool.
USATODAY.com
Fleeing suspect abandons winning lottery ticket, Georgia sheriff saysCANTON, Ga. — A man in Georgia left his good luck behind when he abandoned a winning lottery ticket while fleeing sheriff’s deputies. The Cherokee County..
WorldNews
Roderick Walker: Georgia deputy filmed punching black man is firedRoderick Walker was a passenger in a car pulled over in Atlanta, Georgia, for a broken rear light.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this