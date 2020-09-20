Global  
 

U.S. approaches grim milestone of 200,000 COVID-19 deaths

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
CBS News' Mark Strassmann reports from Atlanta on the ongoing impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, as the death toll in the U.S. approaches 200,000.
