Bill Clinton says Ginsburg wanted Hillary to win White House in 2016

Trump ally offered to arrange Assange pardon -lawyer



[NFA] A lawyer for Julian Assange told a London court on Friday that she was present when an ally of U.S. President Donald Trump offered to arrange a pardon for the WikiLeaks founder in return for information that would "benefit President Trump politically." Conway G. Gittens has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:15 Published on September 20, 0254