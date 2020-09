You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Police called in as massive crowds gather at YouTuber event in New Jersey



Police were called in after thousands of young people gathered for an event organized by YouTube stars in New Jersey on Monday evening, September 14. The event was organized by the Nelk Boys, a.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:46 Published 1 week ago PD: Man involved in crash after being shot near 51st Ave and Beardsley



The Phoenix Police Department is investigating after a man was shot in the Glendale and north Phoenix area Monday evening. Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 00:20 Published 2 weeks ago Man Arrested For Breaking Into Elderly Woman's Home In Medford



Police said the woman heard a window break and then saw the man in her house. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:30 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this