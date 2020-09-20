Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Beta, Forecast to Move Inland Monday, Churns in the Gulf

NYTimes.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The storm is headed for the Texas and Louisiana coast, another blow for states in the Gulf that have been hit by five other storms this hurricane season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico; Multiple other systems in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico; Multiple other systems in the Atlantic 01:42

 A second tropical system with a Greek alphabet name formed Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Gulf of Mexico Gulf of Mexico An Atlantic Ocean basin extending into southern North America

Tracking the Tropics | September 20, 10 am [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 20, 10 am

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:01Published
Tracking the Tropics | September 19 morning update [Video]

Tracking the Tropics | September 19 morning update

ABC Action News tracks tropical developments in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:27Published

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Battleground Tracker: Florida race tightens, Trump has edge in Texas

 In a poll finished before news of Ginsburg's death, Biden's lead in Florida has shrunk since July, while Trump maintains a small edge in Texas.
CBS News

Mother uses grief for good with new law for missing adults in Texas

 CLEAR Alert gives law enforcement another tool in searches
CBS News

Trump has approved a deal between Walmart, Oracle and TikTok so the app won't be banned

 The new company will be called TikTok, and it would be headquartered in Texas.
USATODAY.com

Tropical Storm Beta expected to hit Texas coast at hurricane strength by Monday

 As Pensacola copes with effects of Sally, three storms are active in an exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season.
 
USATODAY.com

Louisiana Louisiana State in the southern United States

Four Louisiana Officers Charged in Death of Black Man With Mental Illness

 Prosecutors said a coroner had determined that Tommie McGlothen’s death in Shreveport in April was preventable because the officers should have known he needed..
NYTimes.com

5-year-old with cancer granted wish, asks for gift for whole family

 This 5-year-old Louisiana boy with cancer was granted one wish – and he selflessly asked for something he and his three brothers could enjoy together.
CBS News
Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast [Video]

Sally could bring historic flooding to U.S. Gulf coast

[NFA] The slow-moving storm threatened low-laying areas with up to two feet of rain and nine-foot storm surges. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:21Published

Gulf Coast braces for impact as Hurricane Sally approaches landfall

 All eyes are on Hurricane Sally as it bears down on Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Florida. David Begnaud reports.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Tracking Beta: Current Forecast Keeps System As Tropical Storm As It Moves For Texas Coast [Video]

Tracking Beta: Current Forecast Keeps System As Tropical Storm As It Moves For Texas Coast

A hurricane watch and tropical storm warnings have been issued along the Texas Gulf Coast as Tropical Storm Beta approaches.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:33Published
Tracking the tropics [Video]

Tracking the tropics

Various watches have been issued for parts of the gulf coast in regards to Tropical Storm Beta

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:38Published
Cleaning Up From Hurricane Sally [Video]

Cleaning Up From Hurricane Sally

The remnants of Hurricane Sally are dumping heavy rains in Virginia, raising new concerns about flooding on the Gulf Coast. Parts of Alabama and Florida were devastated when the storm made landfall..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Hurricane Sally threatens to bring historic floods to the Gulf Coast

 Hurricane Sally is threatening to bring "historic" floods along the U.S. Gulf Coast. The massive storm is expected to make landfall Wednesday with a storm surge...
CBS News Also reported by •NPRUSATODAY.comDenver PostTerra DailyCTV NewsbizjournalsVOA News

Hurricane warning for Gulf Coast as Sally to strengthen, mandatory evacuations in Louisiana, Mississippi

 Residents along the Gulf Coast are under hurricane and tropical storm warnings on Monday as a strengthening Tropical Storm Sally takes aim at the region.
FOXNews.com Also reported by •CBS NewsVOA News

Tracking The Tropics: Tropical Storm Sally, 6 Other Systems During Busy Hurricane Season

 As Tropical Storm Sally continues its approach to the northern Gulf Coast, Hurricane Paulette is moving away from Bermuda.
cbs4.com


Tweets about this