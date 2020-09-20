|
Tropical Storm Beta, Forecast to Move Inland Monday, Churns in the Gulf
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The storm is headed for the Texas and Louisiana coast, another blow for states in the Gulf that have been hit by five other storms this hurricane season.
