Marlins Keep Up Playoff Push, Edge Nats To Open Twinbill Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Brandon Kintzler escaped a bases-loaded jam to end it and the Miami Marlins kept up their playoff push, scratching out a late unearned run off Max Scherzer to beat the Washington Nationals 2-1 Sunday to open a doubleheader.

