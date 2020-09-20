Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Republicans Fight To Win Back Swing State Nevada

NPR Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Nevada is emerging as a major swing state in the presidential race this fall, and Republicans think they have a chance to win there after losing it in 2016.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nevada Republicans voice opinions on Joe Biden [Video]

Nevada Republicans voice opinions on Joe Biden

Nevada Republicans say Joe Biden is not the right candidate for our state.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:59Published
Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout [Video]

Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout

President Donald Trump says he is encouraging mail voting in Florida whileopposing it being rolled out nationwide, because the state has "a greatRepublican governor" and is "so well run". This comes..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Biden Sees Narrow Lead In Swing State Nevada

 Nevada is emerging as a major swing state in the presidential race this fall, and Republicans think they have a chance to win there after losing it in 2016.
NPR


Tweets about this