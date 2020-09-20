Republicans Fight To Win Back Swing State Nevada

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nevada Republicans voice opinions on Joe Biden



Nevada Republicans say Joe Biden is not the right candidate for our state. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:59 Published on August 21, 2020 Trump encourages mail-in voting in Florida while opposing a nationwide rollout



President Donald Trump says he is encouraging mail voting in Florida whileopposing it being rolled out nationwide, because the state has "a greatRepublican governor" and is "so well run". This comes.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on August 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources Biden Sees Narrow Lead In Swing State Nevada Nevada is emerging as a major swing state in the presidential race this fall, and Republicans think they have a chance to win there after losing it in 2016.

NPR 17 minutes ago





Tweets about this