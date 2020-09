You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Fire Fight Against Bobcat Fire Continues In Angeles National Forest



Several structures were threatened Friday, during the second week of the Bobcat Fire, in a massive wildfire in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest. Nicole Comstock reports. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 02:10 Published 2 days ago Bobcat fire moves toward Antelope Valley, prompting new evacuations



New mandatory evacuations were ordered on Thursday (September 17) as the Bobcat fire barrelled north toward homes in the Antelope Valley. Footage recorded by @lauryn2 shows orange skies in Juniper.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:28 Published 2 days ago Hellish scenes as crews battle California's El Dorado Fire



As the wrath of the El Dorado fire reached highway 38 near the community of Angelus Oak, California, firefighters took action suppressing the fire to keep it from crossing the road, as seen in this.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:12 Published 3 days ago

Related news from verified sources Smoke from Western wildfires reaches the East Coast as millions of acres burn Massive wildfires burning in California, Oregon and Washington state have spread smoke as far away as New York City and Washington, D.C. The fires have killed...

CBS News 3 days ago





Tweets about this