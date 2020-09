You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Sen. Elizabeth Warren On Supreme Court Battle: 'This Fight Has Just Begun'



Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren said at a vigil for Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg that she and her Democratic colleagues will fight to stop Republicans from confirming Ginsburg's replacement. Credit: WBZ CBS Boston Duration: 00:59 Published 11 hours ago New York: Mourners chant and sing at candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington Square Park



Scores of mourners held a candlelight vigil in Washington Square Park in New York on Saturday (September 19th) one day after the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Credit: Newsflare STUDIO Duration: 04:03 Published 15 hours ago This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'



The death of Supreme Court Justice and liberal icon Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday has gotten President Donald Trump's Rolodex spinning. According to CNN, Trump has updated a roster of more than 20.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:41 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this