California firefighters struggle to put out massive Bobcat fire

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Firefighters in southern California are battling one of the largest wildfires ever to hit Los Angeles County. The Bobcat fire has ravaged nearly 100 acres with no signs of slowing down. Lilia Luciano reports.
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: California firefighters still battling El Dorado Fire nearly a fortnight after it started

California firefighters still battling El Dorado Fire nearly a fortnight after it started 00:46

 Firefighters in California's San Bernadino National Forest continue to battle the El Dorado Fire that has been burning since September 5.

Wildfires continue to devastate the West Coast

 Wildfires continue to rip through the West Coast, and California is taking the brunt of the damage. One firefighter has died battling the blazes. Lilia Luciano..
CBS News

Death toll climbs to 33 as Western states battle ongoing wildfires

 In Oregon, more than 1 million acres burned last week alone - double a typical year. Oregon Governor Kate Brown called this year's fires a horrible harbinger of..
CBS News

Air quality threatens Oregon residents as 500,000 evacuate wildfires

 States in the West are battling more than 100 wildfires that are threatening to wipe out entire communities. The fires have forced an estimated 500,000 people in..
CBS News

Fire Fight Against Bobcat Fire Continues In Angeles National Forest [Video]

Fire Fight Against Bobcat Fire Continues In Angeles National Forest

Several structures were threatened Friday, during the second week of the Bobcat Fire, in a massive wildfire in the foothills of the Angeles National Forest. Nicole Comstock reports.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:10Published
Bobcat fire moves toward Antelope Valley, prompting new evacuations [Video]

Bobcat fire moves toward Antelope Valley, prompting new evacuations

New mandatory evacuations were ordered on Thursday (September 17) as the Bobcat fire barrelled north toward homes in the Antelope Valley. Footage recorded by @lauryn2 shows orange skies in Juniper..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:28Published
Hellish scenes as crews battle California's El Dorado Fire [Video]

Hellish scenes as crews battle California's El Dorado Fire

As the wrath of the El Dorado fire reached highway 38 near the community of Angelus Oak, California, firefighters took action suppressing the fire to keep it from crossing the road, as seen in this..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:12Published

California firefighters struggle to put out massive Bobcat fire

 Firefighters in southern California are battling one of the largest wildfires ever to hit Los Angeles County. The Bobcat fire has ravaged nearly 100 acres with...
CBS News Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

4.5-Magnitude Quake Rocks Southern California as Region Battles Wildfires

4.5-Magnitude Quake Rocks Southern California as Region Battles Wildfires The earthquake has come as America's West Coast continuing to battle wildfires, the worst-affected states being California and Washington. An earthquake...
WorldNews Also reported by •Terra DailySeattlePI.comSBS

Some Californians see clear skies for first time in weeks, but major wildfires continue to rage

 Statewide, the death toll stands at 26, according to Cal Fire. Weather experts say wind is pushing smoke out of the area.
USATODAY.com Also reported by •SBSNPRNew Zealand Herald

