California firefighters struggle to put out massive Bobcat fire
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Firefighters in southern California are battling one of the largest wildfires ever to hit Los Angeles County. The Bobcat fire has ravaged nearly 100 acres with no signs of slowing down. Lilia Luciano reports.
