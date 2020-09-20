Global  
 

LSU football coach Ed Orgeron makes his pitch to 60 Minutes

CBS News Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron recruited 60 Minutes to Baton Rouge for an insider's look at how the Tigers are preparing to defend their national championship.
 Play had to be stopped for 20 minutes during a football match in NorthYorkshire after an alpaca ran onto the pitch. Footage of the elusive Oscar hasgone viral after he galloped into the game between Carlton Athletic and IlkleyTown on Saturday from a nearby farm. The alpaca appeared five minutes...

 Pennsylvania's battle over mail-in voting; Then, an interview with former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster; And, Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to..
Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to LSU

 Jon Wertheim speaks with Ed Orgeron about recruiting, coaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and why he thinks his accent played a part in the..
LSU football coach Ed Orgeron: ace recruiter, master motivator

 LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron shows 60 Minutes the Tigers' recruiting process and explains why he punches himself in the face before big games.
 Jon Wertheim speaks with Ed Orgeron about recruiting, coaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and why he thinks his accent played a part in the..
Ranking the seven SEC games on its opening college football weekend

 The SEC's opening slate gives a look at defending champion LSU and fellow College Football Playoff contenders Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
