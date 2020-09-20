|
LSU football coach Ed Orgeron makes his pitch to 60 Minutes
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron recruited 60 Minutes to Baton Rouge for an insider's look at how the Tigers are preparing to defend their national championship.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ed Orgeron American football coach
The Battle for the Ballot, H.R. McMaster, Coach O and the Sideways SeasonPennsylvania's battle over mail-in voting; Then, an interview with former National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster; And, Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to..
CBS News
Ed Orgeron's journey from the bayou to LSUJon Wertheim speaks with Ed Orgeron about recruiting, coaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and why he thinks his accent played a part in the..
CBS News
LSU football coach Ed Orgeron: ace recruiter, master motivatorLSU head football coach Ed Orgeron shows 60 Minutes the Tigers' recruiting process and explains why he punches himself in the face before big games.
CBS News
LSU Football Coach Ed Orgeron: The 60 Minutes InterviewJon Wertheim speaks with Ed Orgeron about recruiting, coaching in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic and why he thinks his accent played a part in the..
CBS News
Detroit Tigers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Detroit, Michigan, United States of America
LSU Tigers football The official collegiate American football team of Lousiana State University
Ranking the seven SEC games on its opening college football weekendThe SEC's opening slate gives a look at defending champion LSU and fellow College Football Playoff contenders Alabama, Georgia and Florida.
USATODAY.com
Baton Rouge, Louisiana Capital of Louisiana
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this