President Trump Reveals Female Judges He May Choose to Replace Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 40 minutes ago )

Following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump announced his nominees to fill the vacancy and has vowed that he will appoint a woman to fill the spot. However, several senators are against the process because of the upcoming presidential election. Following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump announced his nominees to fill the vacancy and has vowed that he will appoint a woman to fill the spot. However, several senators are against the process because of the upcoming presidential election. 👓 View full article

