President Trump Reveals Female Judges He May Choose to Replace Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Monday, 21 September 2020 () Following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump announced his nominees to fill the vacancy and has vowed that he will appoint a woman to fill the spot. However, several senators are against the process because of the upcoming presidential election.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler entered an order early Sunday granting the preliminary injunction in a motion brought to the court by a WeChat user group and six WeChat users. Emily Turner reports...
US President Donald Trump has ordered that flags across the country be flown at half-staff to honour Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of... Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald
The death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gives President Donald Trump an opportunity to add another conservative to the bench and shift the... WorldNews Also reported by •Newsy •New Zealand Herald •HNGN •FOXNews.com •SBS
