Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President Trump Reveals Female Judges He May Choose to Replace Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg

HNGN Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
President Trump Reveals Female Judges He May Choose to Replace Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader GinsburgFollowing the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, President Trump announced his nominees to fill the vacancy and has vowed that he will appoint a woman to fill the spot. However, several senators are against the process because of the upcoming presidential election.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Published
News video: US Supreme Court judge RBG dies

US Supreme Court judge RBG dies 02:48

 US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who was seen as trailblazer for women's rights, has died at 87.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Sen. Murkowski Comes Out Against Filling Ginsburg's Seat Before Election [Video]

Sen. Murkowski Comes Out Against Filling Ginsburg's Seat Before Election

The Republican from Alaska joins Sen. Susan Collins of Maine as key members of GOP not ready to side with President Donald Trump. CBS2's Christina Ruffini reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:20Published
Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F. [Video]

Trump's WeChat Ban Blocked by Federal Judge in S.F.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler entered an order early Sunday granting the preliminary injunction in a motion brought to the court by a WeChat user group and six WeChat users. Emily Turner reports...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 02:02Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mural Painted In Midtown Sacramento [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Mural Painted In Midtown Sacramento

The mural is located behind Rick's Dessert Diner on J Street.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Trump reacts to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death, says justice ‘led an amazing life’

 President Trump on Friday called late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg “an amazing woman who led an amazing life” and said he was “sad” to learn...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Deutsche WelleHNGNNYTimes.comBelfast TelegraphMediaite

Donald Trump orders flags at half-staff to honour late Justice Ginsburg

 US President Donald Trump has ordered that flags across the country be flown at half-staff to honour Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

Ginsburg's Death Could Lead to Conservative Lock on Supreme Court

Ginsburg's Death Could Lead to Conservative Lock on Supreme Court The death of liberal Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg gives President Donald Trump an opportunity to add another conservative to the bench and shift the...
WorldNews Also reported by •NewsyNew Zealand HeraldHNGNFOXNews.comSBS

Tweets about this

HNGNcom

HNGN President Trump Reveals Female Judges He May Choose to Replace Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg… https://t.co/nCWVSyPZbh 14 minutes ago

GordonfromAZ

Gordon Gillespy The non-scientific poll conducted just tonight reveals President Trump's supporters highly favor a female as RBG's replacement on SCOTUS. 😇 1 day ago

rump_fat

Racquel Brown @thereidout @MichaelCohen212 Kennedy’s or Bush’s wannabe! @realDonaldTrump is grooming underboss Yvanka 2 b d next… https://t.co/XoQDtOYRgO 4 days ago