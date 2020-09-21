Robert Graetz, the white minister who helped organize 1950s Montgomery Bus Boycott, dies at 92

Expat Fledgling RT @EmGusk: This Lutheran pastor was a civil rights activist, studied anti-Semitism and joined the gay rights movement. Obit by @harrisonds… 1 hour ago LMM Rev. Robert S. Graetz, the Lutheran minister known for being the only white pastor to support Rosa Parks' Montgomer… https://t.co/IemTFvLepT 2 hours ago Joyce Mullins RT @McAdooGordon: RIP to a great American & a great West Virginian. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/Ziwc2FwOi1 2 hours ago Bobby Brown RT @MignonClyburn: White. Southern. Lutheran. Unlikely #CivilRights ally. Remarkable human being. #RIP. Job well done. #KnowYourHistory R… 2 hours ago T'Chillin RT @TheKingCenter: “The Rev. Robert Graetz, whose support of the 1955-56 Montgomery Bus Boycott made him a target of segregationists and sp… 2 hours ago MochaMama42 via @NYTimes Robert S. Graetz, Rare White Minister to Back Bus Boycott, Dies at 92 Targeted by the Ku Klux Klan, h… https://t.co/GdZWfQgOEs 2 hours ago Phillips Seminary Robert Graetz, a white Lutheran minister who supported Montgomery bus boycott, has died https://t.co/lndaNq7F90 4 hours ago