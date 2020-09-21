Global  
 

Robert Graetz, the white minister who helped organize 1950s Montgomery Bus Boycott, dies at 92

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Robert Graetz was the only white minister who supported the 1955-56 Montgomery Bus Boycott, making him a target of segregationists.
 
Robert Graetz American activist


Montgomery bus boycott Montgomery bus boycott Protest against racial segregation


