Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Regina King uses Emmys to highlight push for social justice

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Regina King was among the Emmy winners who used the remote ceremony to highlight the national struggle for social justice. The "Watchmen" star wore a T-shirt featuring Breonna Taylor. (Sept. 20)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PoliticKing - Published
News video: Metta World Peace sounds off on athletes championing social justice

Metta World Peace sounds off on athletes championing social justice 24:58

 NBA legend Metta World Peace talks to Larry about athletes championing social justice reform. And, his mental health advocacy during the pandemic. Then, is it safe for students to return to school? Larry talks to a doctor on the front lines of Covid-19.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Regina King Regina King American actress and director

Even after Emmy wins, 'Watchmen' creator Damon Lindelof is done with show; Regina King weighs in

 Damon Lindelof explains how HBO's "Watchmen" could return for a second series after winning 11 Emmys. Big hint, it would have to be without him.
USATODAY.com
Not so white Emmys make progress on diversity [Video]

Not so white Emmys make progress on diversity

From the 20-something women of "Insecure" to the Muslim-American star of "Ramy," Sunday's Emmy line-up is an unprecedented showcase for people of color. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:00Published

Regina King introduces 'One Night in Miami' to Oscars race at TIFF premiere

 Regina King enters the Hollywood awards race with "One Night in Miami" at a premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actor's directorial debut..
USATODAY.com
Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr [Video]

Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr

Harry Styles is headed back to the big screen for 'Don't Worry Darling,' 'Wonder Woman 1984' is delaying its release (again) to December 25th and Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo are set to star in 'The Harder They Fall.'

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:38Published

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Zendaya is the youngest Emmys lead drama actress winner. She's 24

 She's also the second Black woman to win in that category.
CBS News

Dan Levy: 'Schitt's Creek' Emmy wins 'like a dream'

 "Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy says "it feels like a dream" after the series completed a historic sweep of Emmys comedy categories. Next: a movie?..
USATODAY.com

Emmy Awards 2020: Seven highlights from the ceremony

 Monica, Rachel and Phoebe's reunion just about broke the internet during the virtual Emmys ceremony.
BBC News

Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville federal courthouse to close next week in anticipation of Breonna Taylor decision

 Chief Judge Greg Stivers signed an order Friday morning closing the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Custom House.
 
USATODAY.com

Breonna Taylor's mother speaks about settlement with Louisville

 Breonna Taylor's mother says her fight for justice is not over after the city of Louisville agreed to settle the family's wrongful death lawsuit for $12 million..
CBS News

Louisville council declares 'no confidence' in mayor over handling of Breonna Taylor case

 Louisville's city council declared "no confidence" in Mayor Greg Fischer over the Breonna Taylor case and gave him a list of ways to build back trust.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Regina King on wearing Breonna Taylor shirt at 2020 Emmys: ‘The cops still haven't been held accountable’

 Regina made a statement on Sunday when she took home an Emmy for “Watchmen,” her fourth win in the past six years and wore a shirt donning Breonna Taylor’s...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •Just JaredTMZ.comWorldNews

Regina King uses Emmys to highlight push for social justice

 Regina King was among the Emmy winners who used the remote ceremony to highlight the national struggle for social justice. The "Watchmen" star wore a T-shirt...
USATODAY.com

How Shirley Chisholm’s Legacy Inspired Uzo Aduba to Honor Breonna Taylor at the Emmys
Extra Also reported by •NewsyTMZ.comWorldNewsDenver Post

Tweets about this