|
Regina King uses Emmys to highlight push for social justice
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
Regina King was among the Emmy winners who used the remote ceremony to highlight the national struggle for social justice. The "Watchmen" star wore a T-shirt featuring Breonna Taylor. (Sept. 20)
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Regina King American actress and director
Even after Emmy wins, 'Watchmen' creator Damon Lindelof is done with show; Regina King weighs inDamon Lindelof explains how HBO's "Watchmen" could return for a second series after winning 11 Emmys. Big hint, it would have to be without him.
USATODAY.com
Not so white Emmys make progress on diversity
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:00Published
Regina King introduces 'One Night in Miami' to Oscars race at TIFF premiereRegina King enters the Hollywood awards race with "One Night in Miami" at a premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The Oscar-winning actor's directorial debut..
USATODAY.com
Zazie Beetz, Lakeith Stanfield, Regina King and Delroy Lindo to Star in 'The Harder They Fall,' Harry Styles Joins 'Don’t Worr
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:38Published
Emmy Award American television production award
Zendaya is the youngest Emmys lead drama actress winner. She's 24She's also the second Black woman to win in that category.
CBS News
Dan Levy: 'Schitt's Creek' Emmy wins 'like a dream'"Schitt's Creek" co-creator and star Dan Levy says "it feels like a dream" after the series completed a historic sweep of Emmys comedy categories. Next: a movie?..
USATODAY.com
Emmy Awards 2020: Seven highlights from the ceremonyMonica, Rachel and Phoebe's reunion just about broke the internet during the virtual Emmys ceremony.
BBC News
Shooting of Breonna Taylor 2020 police killing of a woman in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville federal courthouse to close next week in anticipation of Breonna Taylor decisionChief Judge Greg Stivers signed an order Friday morning closing the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Custom House.
USATODAY.com
Breonna Taylor's mother speaks about settlement with LouisvilleBreonna Taylor's mother says her fight for justice is not over after the city of Louisville agreed to settle the family's wrongful death lawsuit for $12 million..
CBS News
Louisville council declares 'no confidence' in mayor over handling of Breonna Taylor caseLouisville's city council declared "no confidence" in Mayor Greg Fischer over the Breonna Taylor case and gave him a list of ways to build back trust.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this