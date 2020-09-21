|
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
"Schitt's Creek" was the talk of this year's Emmys with a historic comedy awards sweep. Other big winners included "Succession" for best drama series, "Watchmen" for outstanding limited series and "Euphoria" star Zendaya, who became the youngest-ever winner in the drama lead actress category. (Sept. 20)
