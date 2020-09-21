Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards

USATODAY.com Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
"Schitt's Creek" was the talk of this year's Emmys with a historic comedy awards sweep. Other big winners included "Succession" for best drama series, "Watchmen" for outstanding limited series and "Euphoria" star Zendaya, who became the youngest-ever winner in the drama lead actress category. (Sept. 20)
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys

Schitt's Creek sweeps comedy categories at 2020 Emmys 01:02

 Watchmen, Succession and Schitt’s Creek were the big winners during apolitically charged Emmy Awards and a ceremony unlike any before. The biggestnight in US TV took place against the backdrop of a pandemic, social unrestand a looming presidential election billed as the most consequential...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Schitt's Creek Schitt's Creek Canadian television series

'Schitt's Creek' Wins Best Comedy Series | 2020 Emmys [Video]

'Schitt's Creek' Wins Best Comedy Series | 2020 Emmys

'Schitt's Creek took home the award for best comedy series at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 00:51Published

Emmys 2020: 'Schitt's Creek' wins three awards, including honors for Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara

 The pandemic is forcing the 72nd Emmys to be the first virtual show ever. Sunday's awards – hosted by Jimmy Kimmel – honor TV's best and brightest.
USATODAY.com
‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms [Video]

‘Watchmen,’ ‘Mrs Maisel’ top Emmy noms

HBO's dystopian superhero drama "Watchmen" and the 1960s comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, in a list strong on diversity and fresh contenders for the highest awards in television. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:49Published

Emmy Award Emmy Award American television production award

Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion [Video]

Jennifer Aniston gets help from her Friends with surprise Emmys reunion

Jennifer Aniston hosted a mini Friends reunion during the 72nd Primetime EmmyAwards. The actress was joined at home by her former co-stars Courteney Coxand Lisa Kudrow after earlier making a surprise on-stage appearance alongsidehost Jimmy Kimmel.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:45Published

WandaVision’s first trailer resurrects Marvel’s Vision for Disney Plus TV debut

 Image: Disney Plus

Last night’s Emmys saw the arrival of the debut trailer for WandaVision, which could be the first major Marvel TV series to..
The Verge
Maya Rudolph wins first-ever Emmy Award for ‘Big Mouth’ role [Video]

Maya Rudolph wins first-ever Emmy Award for ‘Big Mouth’ role

On Thursday, during night four of the Creative Arts Emmys, Maya Rudolph won her first-ever Emmy.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Zendaya Zendaya American actress and singer

2020 Emmys: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News [Video]

2020 Emmys: The Most Memorable Moments | THR News

'Schitt’s Creek' breaks an Emmys record, stars get political (for a good reason) and Zendaya makes history. Plus, a favorite ‘Friends’ reunion and Jennifer Aniston almost sets the stage on fire.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 04:11Published

Zendaya is the youngest Emmys lead drama actress winner. She's 24

 She's also the second Black woman to win in that category.
CBS News
Netflix Acquires Rights to 'Malcolm & Marie' | THR News [Video]

Netflix Acquires Rights to 'Malcolm & Marie' | THR News

Netflix has acquired the worldwide rights to Euphoria creator Sam Levinson's 'Malcolm & Marie,' a pandemic-era movie starring Zendaya and John David Washington.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:23Published

Euphoria (American TV series) Euphoria (American TV series) 2019 American teen drama television series

Halsey Tapped to Make Acting Debut Alongside Sydney Sweeney in 'The Player's Table' | THR News [Video]

Halsey Tapped to Make Acting Debut Alongside Sydney Sweeney in 'The Player's Table' | THR News

Halsey has been tapped to make her acting debut and star alongside 'Euphoria's Sweeney in TV series 'The Player's Table,' based on author Jessica Goodman's novel 'They Wish They Were Us.' Halsey will also produce the series.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:31Published
Hunter Schafer Likes Moisturizer, Orange Wine [Video]

Hunter Schafer Likes Moisturizer, Orange Wine

Hunter Schafer has been doing great, you're so sweet for asking, during this current episode. After filming on the outrageously anticipated second season of Euphoria was suspended due to COVID-19, Schafer purchased a truck, drove across the United States to her sister's home in North Carolina, and proceeded to do what most of America's most privileged are doing during this time: Absolutely nothing. Whether I’m making it or finding it somewhere.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Schitt's Creek' sweep, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and more highlight virtual Emmy Awards [Video]

'Schitt's Creek' sweep, Jennifer Aniston, Zendaya and more highlight virtual Emmy Awards

The 2020 Emmys were filled with highlights, from Jennifer Aniston extinguishing a fire to 'Schitt's Creek' and Zendaya making award show history.

Credit: USA Today Entertainment (Domesti     Duration: 01:15Published
Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only [Video]

Emmy Nominations & A Beveragino | Good Vibes Only

This week in entertainment, we’re talking Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon, Brad Pitt, Pose, Schitt’s Creek and Killing Eve as the Emmy nominations are revealed, with all the surprises and..

Credit: Good Vibes Only     Duration: 22:24Published
2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms [Video]

2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms

2020 Emmy Nominations, Netflix Breaks HBO Record With 160 Total Noms Here's a list of the nominees from the major categories. Best Comedy 'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (HBO) 'Dead to Me' (Netflix) 'The Good..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:56Published

Related news from verified sources

Emmys 2020: Zendaya Is the Youngest Actress to Win Lead Actress in Drama Series - See Full Winners

 At the award-giving event, the 24-year-old star is named as the winner of the coveted prize for her stunning portrayal of Rue Bennett on 'Euphoria', marking her...
AceShowbiz Also reported by •Just JaredOK! MagazineCBS News

A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards

 "Schitt's Creek" was the talk of this year's Emmys with a historic comedy awards sweep. Other big winners included "Succession" for best drama series, "Watchmen"...
USATODAY.com

Zendaya Makes History with Her Emmy Win

 The 24-year-old star of HBO’s “Euphoria” beat out acclaimed actresses like Jennifer Aniston and Laura Linney, becoming the youngest to win best lead...
NYTimes.com Also reported by •Just Jared JrOK! MagazineBelfast TelegraphE! Online

Tweets about this

britannyleessa

¿wsh b1? RT @mefeater: Congratulations to Zendaya on becoming the youngest woman to win an Emmy for lead actress in a drama series for ‘Euphoria’ 🖤… 4 seconds ago

Amber_Decia

Amber🌻 RT @abc7newsbayarea: #Emmys 2020: The Bay Area native won best actress in a drama for her role on @HBO’s “Euphoria,” making @Zendaya the yo… 4 seconds ago

TheHoneyBoo

🏵 ℌoney Boo 🇺🇸 RT @PopCrave: Zendaya wins “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” for #Euphoria at 2020 #Emmys! At 24, she’s now the YOUNGEST winner… 10 seconds ago

roosihawk

rosalia @Zendaya is a #Emmys winner!! n I couldn't be any more proud, she is THE YOUNGEST person to win an Emmy for "lead a… https://t.co/Xg1n7ddiiV 14 seconds ago

wehoeing

𝖈𝖗𝖞𝖘⚔️ // nouveaux compte RT @MEENAVOGUEE: Zendaya won her first #Emmys tonight, making her the youngest to win "Lead Actress in a Drama Series." A MOMENT. https://t… 21 seconds ago

Davisfierce

DavisFierce 👑 RT @blkgirlculture: Zendaya is now the youngest person and second Black woman to ever win an Emmy for Lead Actress in a Drama Series 🌟 #Emm… 24 seconds ago

tdn2612

tan RT @GMA: .@Zendaya wins lead actress in a drama series for her role in "Euphoria," becoming the youngest-ever winner of the category at age… 24 seconds ago

Vinslayer15

PurplePanda RT @TelevisionAcad: More #Emmys history tonight! At 24, @Zendaya is the youngest person to win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series! https://… 34 seconds ago